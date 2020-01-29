Denise Waters RT @chicagotribune: Former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, are among the victims of a… 6 hours ago

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Ex-mayor, coroner among victims in Illinois plane crash that killed 3, police confirm: A plane went down near Springfield, Illi… 9 hours ago

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Ex-mayor, coroner among victims in Illinois plane crash that killed 3, police confirm: A plane went down near Sprin… https://t.co/iyEZEk6Gkl 9 hours ago

Chicago Tribune Former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, are among the victims o… https://t.co/ZMeFPxsSt9 11 hours ago

Tri States Public Radio Sources have confirmed former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife Cinda, the Sangamon County Coroner, die… https://t.co/eEm7bcKiye 13 hours ago

John Paul Three dead in Sangamon County plane crash; coroner and former mayor among victims https://t.co/cnQBnTlC3w 13 hours ago

Hoff Law Group Coroner, ex-mayor reportedly among victims in Illinois plane crash https://t.co/DKoNVVTX9b via @usatoday #planecrash #aviation 15 hours ago