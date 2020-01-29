Global  

Ex-mayor, coroner among victims in Illinois plane crash that killed 3, police confirm

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A plane went down near Springfield, Illinois, on Tuesday, killing former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards.
 
News video: Illinois Plane Crash Surveillance Video

Victims Of Corona Plane Crash Identified [Video]Victims Of Corona Plane Crash Identified

The coroner Friday released the names of the four people killed when a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:35Published


Coroner, ex-mayor reportedly among victims in Illinois plane crash

Officials confirmed that the plane, a twin-engine Piper Aerostar, went down near Springfield, Illinois.
USATODAY.com

dwaters7545

Denise Waters RT @chicagotribune: Former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, are among the victims of a… 6 hours ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Ex-mayor, coroner among victims in Illinois plane crash that killed 3, police confirm: A plane went down near Springfield, Illi… 9 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Ex-mayor, coroner among victims in Illinois plane crash that killed 3, police confirm: A plane went down near Sprin… https://t.co/iyEZEk6Gkl 9 hours ago

chicagotribune

Chicago Tribune Former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, are among the victims o… https://t.co/ZMeFPxsSt9 11 hours ago

TriStatesPR

Tri States Public Radio Sources have confirmed former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife Cinda, the Sangamon County Coroner, die… https://t.co/eEm7bcKiye 13 hours ago

johnpaultv

John Paul Three dead in Sangamon County plane crash; coroner and former mayor among victims https://t.co/cnQBnTlC3w 13 hours ago

HoffLawGroup

Hoff Law Group Coroner, ex-mayor reportedly among victims in Illinois plane crash https://t.co/DKoNVVTX9b via @usatoday #planecrash #aviation 15 hours ago

japandtheworld

べびたんちゃんねる Coroner, ex-mayor reportedly among victims in Illinois plane crash https://t.co/vXLt2yjbG7 https://t.co/h02cu89SMA 17 hours ago

