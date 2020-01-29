Global  

Man buys Super Bowl ad to thank vets who saved his dog's life

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
David MacNeil purchased a Super Bowl commercial to highlight Scout's cancer treatment journey and raise money for the University of Wisconsin's veterinary program.
This 'lucky dog' beat cancer. His owner bought a Super Bowl ad to thank the vets.

David MacNeil says the vets at University of Wisconsin-Madison's veterinary school saved his dog's life, and he bought a Super Bowl ad to thank them.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

PSA on man killed by Dallas officer to air during Super Bowl

DALLAS (AP) — A public service announcement honoring the life of a black man who was killed in his living room by a white Dallas police officer who said she...
Seattle Times

DawnZychowski

Dawn Zychowski RT @KDKA: ♥♥♥♥ Scout was given a month to live after being diagnosed with cancer. Now his owner has purchased a $6 million Super Bowl comm… 48 seconds ago

FOX61News

FOX61 A $6 million thank you: Man buys Super Bowl ad to thank vet school that saved his dog https://t.co/NtfRofcLxB https://t.co/0Ba4X0l4uO 3 minutes ago

Steelcitygirl6

Kimberly ♌️ RT @WPXI: WeatherTech CEO buys $6 million Super Bowl ad to thank vets who saved beloved dog’s life. https://t.co/8xKcX7mtAa https://t.co/Vg… 4 minutes ago

realCAMERALERO

Mike Humphries RT @KENS5: Break out the tissues! https://t.co/2U7RyXSraP 8 minutes ago

4danlopez

Daniel Lopez Man buys Super Bowl ad to thank vets who saved his dog's life https://t.co/lVlWIzCLfk 8 minutes ago

KENS5

KENS 5 Break out the tissues! https://t.co/2U7RyXSraP 8 minutes ago

evewhite5500

EVE WHITE Man buys Super Bowl ad to thank vets who saved his dog's life - CBS News 🐕 $6 million dollar ad to talk about dog’… https://t.co/lH5w8OiKkB 10 minutes ago

KDKA

KDKA ♥♥♥♥ Scout was given a month to live after being diagnosed with cancer. Now his owner has purchased a $6 million S… https://t.co/x1RGgm1Qwv 11 minutes ago

