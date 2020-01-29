Global  

Anything a president does to stay in power is in the national interest, Dershowitz argues.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Alan Dershowitz told the Senate a “quid pro quo” to help the president’s re-election is by definition in the national interest.
House Democrats Release 300-Page Impeachment Report Accusing Trump Of Abusing Power [Video]House Democrats Release 300-Page Impeachment Report Accusing Trump Of Abusing Power

House Democrats released a report with their findings from the impeachment investigation into President Trump's dealings with Ukraine, accusing the president of placing "his own personal and political..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:47


Dershowitz Argues Trump Can’t Be Impeached — Because He Thought His Re-Election Was in the ‘National Interest’

*Alan Dershowitz* has maintained that nothing in *John Bolton's* book would be impeachable, and, when asked today by *Ted Cruz* if it would matter if President...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com

CNN’s Gloria Borger Rips Dershowitz’s ‘Ridiculous’ Argument: Could You ‘Arrest an Opponent of Yours’ for the Public Interest?

As the Senate trial took a brief recess this afternoon, the CNN panel discussed what *Wolf Blitzer* called an "extraordinary" argument from *Alan Dershowitz*...
Mediaite

