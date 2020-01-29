Roger Goodell: Pat Bowlen wouldn’t be happy about Broncos’ “public disputes” Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Asked to weigh in on the Broncos ownership issues, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday, “I don’t think (Pat Bowlen) would be happy about the public disputes going on,” involving Bowlen’s two oldest children and the three-person trust appointed to run the team. 👓 View full article

