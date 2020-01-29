Global  

Roger Goodell: Pat Bowlen wouldn’t be happy about Broncos’ “public disputes”

Denver Post Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Asked to weigh in on the Broncos ownership issues, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday, “I don’t think (Pat Bowlen) would be happy about the public disputes going on,” involving Bowlen’s two oldest children and the three-person trust appointed to run the team.
