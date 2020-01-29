Global  

Cubs’ Kris Bryant loses service-time grievance, AP sources say

Denver Post Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon.
Kris Bryant’s Future Is All The Talk At Cubs Convention [Video]Kris Bryant’s Future Is All The Talk At Cubs Convention

As the three-day Cubs convention kicked off downtown, Kris Bryant is dealing with flu-like symptoms. He made a brief appearance during opening ceremonies, but wasn’t able to meet with media

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:26Published

David Ross Expects Kris Bryant To Be On Cubs Roster [Video]David Ross Expects Kris Bryant To Be On Cubs Roster

The rumors continue to fly that Kris Bryant or other high -profile players could be traded maybe even before this season starts.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:51Published


Will Cubs trade him now? What took so long? What Kris Bryant losing grievance means

From boosting Bryant's trade value to ripple effects on future contracts, here's how Wednesday's ruling impacts the third baseman, the Cubs and the rest of MLB.
ESPN Also reported by •Seattle TimesChicago S-T

Kris Bryant loses grievance against Cubs seeking extra year of service: reports

Kris Bryant remains under contract with the Chicago Cubs through the 2021 season after losing a grievance over his service time, ESPN reported Wednesday.
CBC.ca Also reported by •ESPNUSATODAY.comChicago S-T

OhEmGsus

Jesus Pimentel RT @JeffPassan: BREAKING: Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has lost his grievance against the team seeking an extra year of service,… 1 minute ago

andrewcyyz

Andrew C RT @BNightengale: The outcome was certainly expected, but now official, Kris Bryant loses his grievance against the #Cubs and will remain a… 2 minutes ago

NYBBWAA

New York BBWAA ‘Kris Bryant grievance update: Cubs star reportedly loses case; Could trade be in his future?’ by @JoeRiveraSN for… https://t.co/Gxl8xtyrgf 7 minutes ago

procm2

dadsAdventuredaycare RT @ChiSportUpdates: Kris Bryant felt unwanted, underappreciated and believed the Chicago Cubs openly lied during the arbitration hearing.… 8 minutes ago

JColeCubs

Jordan Cole Kris Bryant loses Grievance against the Chicago Cubs https://t.co/jsyGicn8H4 https://t.co/moDDvdroHu 19 minutes ago

its_madisonrose

madison RT @NBCSCubs: After reportedly losing his grievance case, Kris Bryant remains under contract through the 2021 season. What happens next?… 28 minutes ago

ClutchpointsMLB

ClutchPoints MLB Kris Bryant lost his grievance against the #Cubs, and now there are more trade rumors involving Bryant and Nolan Ar… https://t.co/R3OnsbelDo 31 minutes ago

