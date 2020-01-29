Global  

Amy Klobuchar Campaigns On 'Hotdish' — But She May Be In 'Casserole' Country

NPR Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Amy Klobuchar's campaign for president has used hotdish as part of its Iowa outreach effort. That raises the question: Does it still play in a region that uses the term casserole instead?
Trump Accuses Democrats Of Sabotaging Bernie's Campaign [Video]Trump Accuses Democrats Of Sabotaging Bernie's Campaign

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to sabotage Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Trump said they’re using the impeachment trial as a distraction. He said they’re pulling..

Klobuchar: Trump 'coddling' Putin makes 'Russia Great Again' [Video]Klobuchar: Trump 'coddling' Putin makes 'Russia Great Again'

2020 Democratic presidential contender and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump's foreign policy saying he aligns the country with 'forces of corruption and..

Hot-Dish Campaign in Casserole Country

Hot dish, the Minnesota-specific church-supper stalwart that cooks in other parts of the country might mistake for a casserole, is no stranger to hard work....
Seattle Times

Biden Aides Weigh Pursuing an Iowa Caucus Alliance With Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar’s campaign signaled no interest in such a plan, under which each candidate would encourage supporters to back the other in certain precincts.
NYTimes.com

