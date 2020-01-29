Amy Klobuchar Campaigns On 'Hotdish' — But She May Be In 'Casserole' Country

Amy Klobuchar's campaign for president has used hotdish as part of its Iowa outreach effort. That raises the question: Does it still play in a region that uses the term casserole instead?



Recent related news from verified sources Hot-Dish Campaign in Casserole Country Hot dish, the Minnesota-specific church-supper stalwart that cooks in other parts of the country might mistake for a casserole, is no stranger to hard work....

Biden Aides Weigh Pursuing an Iowa Caucus Alliance With Klobuchar Amy Klobuchar’s campaign signaled no interest in such a plan, under which each candidate would encourage supporters to back the other in certain precincts.

