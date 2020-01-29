Global  

Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition following suicide attempt, Connecticut judge orders re-arrest if he recovers

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
A Connecticut judge on Wednesday ordered the re-arrest of Fotis Dulos, a custom homebuilder accused of murdering his wife Jennifer Dulos. The move comes one day after Dulos was found unresponsive at his Farmington home from an apparent suicide attempt. 
News video: Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition At Bronx Medical Center After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition At Bronx Medical Center After Apparent Suicide Attempt 02:17

 Fotis Dulos was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center on Tuesday and remains there in critical condition after apparently trying to take his own life; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Jennifer Dulos Case: Accused Husband Fotis Dulos Still Critical After Suicide Attempt [Video]Jennifer Dulos Case: Accused Husband Fotis Dulos Still Critical After Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos remains in critical condition Wednesday night following his suicide attempt at his Connecticut home on Tuesday. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Fotis Dulos Remains In Critical [Video]Fotis Dulos Remains In Critical

Fotis Dulos, a Connecticut man accused of murdering his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, is in critical condition this morning after an apparent suicide attempt. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Fotis Dulos, Charged With Killing His Wife, Jennifer, Attempts Suicide

Mr. Dulos apparently tried to kill himself at home in Connecticut. His wife had gone missing after dropping off their five children at school.
Husband in missing mom case pleads not guilty to murder

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five who is presumed dead pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping...
KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @ErieNewsNow: Judge orders re-arrest of Fotis Dulos but he's in 'dire' condition after an apparent suicide attempt https://t.co/pAqzUwIL… 10 minutes ago

ErieNewsNow

Erie News Now Judge orders re-arrest of Fotis Dulos but he's in 'dire' condition after an apparent suicide attempt https://t.co/pAqzUwIL3R 13 minutes ago

newinformers

Duta Samphoo Lain Fotis Dulos’ medical condition is ‘dire’ after suicide attempt, lawyer says https://t.co/C9GnyS3wBz 14 minutes ago

mleble

The Conduit / Alerts & Breaking News Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition following suicide attempt, Connecticut judge orders re-arrest if he recovers https://t.co/0kNea6MXEA 15 minutes ago

tvt_news

TVT News Fotis Dulos’ medical condition is ‘dire’ after suicide attempt, lawyer says https://t.co/4rmuTwGSWJ https://t.co/nnjwbeZLJB 19 minutes ago

mswright353

Michael Wright Attorney says accused killer Dulos in 'dire' condition https://t.co/FQh6QQO0TU Rather than face the consequences… https://t.co/WszCJY4bph 22 minutes ago

1310kfkanews

1310 KFKA Accused killer Fotis Dulos in ‘dire’ condition after suicide attempt: Attorney - https://t.co/mi73bQJlHj 23 minutes ago

Kursk56688684

Kursk Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition following suicide attempt, Connecticut judge orders re-arrest if he recovers… https://t.co/9vmuNPSMEi 24 minutes ago

