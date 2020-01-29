Dershowitz: Trump can't be impeached for quid pro quo to win reelection

Erik Vina RT @donwinslow: THIS IS INSANITY. Dershowitz: Trump can't be impeached because he believed his reelection is in the national interest http… 40 seconds ago TRB Jones RT @stonecold2050: He’s already been impeached for it so that’s obviously not true. An impeachable offense is whatever the House of Represe… 2 minutes ago martha j💐 HERE,RIGHT MATTERS RT @CREWcrew: Alan Dershowitz just argued a quid pro quo for personal political benefit is not impeachable because politicians think their… 2 minutes ago Gloria Rohe RT @Billylittlebit: He also believes fast food is good for him (McDonalds and Burger King 🍔) - that doesn’t make it true. How crazy is this… 4 minutes ago Sean O'Reilly Experts? What experts? Do you mean the shills for the collective delusion known as the Democratic Party? Dershowitz… https://t.co/h1NqYfZAt8 6 minutes ago DeeLovesEarth RT @johncusack: It’s like watching a snuff film @donwinslow: THIS IS INSANITY. Dershowitz: Trump can't be impeached because he believed h… 6 minutes ago John W Dershowitz: Trump can't be impeached because he believed his reelection is in the national interest https://t.co/dWBoG3xmL7 10 minutes ago Marley Cecilio Dershowitz: Trump can't be impeached because he believed his reelection is in the national interest… https://t.co/Pntm2J4BGA 11 minutes ago