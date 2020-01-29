Interior Department Grounds All Of Its Drones, Citing Cybersecurity, Other Concerns

The move is a turnabout for Chinese firms such as drone giant DJI — which made special "government edition" drones that the Interior Department approved last summer.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. Interior Department Grounds Its Chinese-Made Drones ​Interior Secretary David Bernhardt issued an order Wednesday "affirming the temporary cessation of non-emergency drones." Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:28Published 9 hours ago U.S. Interior Department Plans to Ground Chinese-made Drones The U.S. Department of Interior plans to ground all Chinese-made drones over security concerns. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:20Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Interior Department permanently grounds Chinese-made drones The reports were true: the Interior Department is grounding much of its drone fleet. It's issuing an order that bans flights for drones either made in China or...

engadget 12 hours ago



The US just showed it still believes Chinese-made drones are a security risk The US Department of the Interior said today it would continue to keep its entire drone fleet grounded, except when used for emergencies like firefighting, as...

The Verge 16 hours ago





Tweets about this