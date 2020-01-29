Global  

Interior Department Grounds All Of Its Drones, Citing Cybersecurity, Other Concerns

NPR Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The move is a turnabout for Chinese firms such as drone giant DJI — which made special "government edition" drones that the Interior Department approved last summer.
👓 View full article
0
​Interior Secretary David Bernhardt issued an order Wednesday "affirming the temporary cessation of non-emergency drones."

The U.S. Department of Interior plans to ground all Chinese-made drones over security concerns.

The reports were true: the Interior Department is grounding much of its drone fleet. It's issuing an order that bans flights for drones either made in China or...
The US Department of the Interior said today it would continue to keep its entire drone fleet grounded, except when used for emergencies like firefighting, as...
