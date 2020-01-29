Global  

Ludacris Surprises Hialeah-Miami Lakes HS With $75K Worth Of Instruments, Teacher With Super Bowl Tickets

cbs4.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Ludacris joined forces with StubHub’s #TicketForward program to announce the donation.
 CBS4's Lisa Petrillo reports music teacher Kevin Segura was awarded two tickets to the Super Bowl.

