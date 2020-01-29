Global  

Sen. Kaine Says The Impeachment Trial Won’t Hurt Joe Biden’s Campaign

Daily Caller Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
'I don’t think voters are going to hold it against people'
News video: Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment

Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment 01:45

 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden fired back after Sen. Joni Ernst's said President Trump's impeachment trial could hurt his chances in Iowa.

Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? [Video]Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness [Video]Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double..

Democratic Sen. Manchin says Hunter Biden is 'relevant witness' for impeachment trial

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of the most moderate Democrats in Washington, said Wednesday morning that he would be open to calling Hunter Biden, the son of...
FOXNews.com

Far from Senate, Biden still navigates impeachment politics

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden will have Iowa virtually to himself in the coming days as several of his top presidential rivals decamp to Washington to...
Seattle Times

DJF1960

Big G https://t.co/2OSlwxYAx6 So @timkaine just made the case for @realDonaldTrump. Admitting that Trump can’t damage… https://t.co/2JcSveAjIt 38 minutes ago

DJF1960

Big G https://t.co/pn7ILBkMJS @timkaine is right, the @realDonaldTrump impeachment sham started in the house with… https://t.co/ui4rNbf6XZ 44 minutes ago

justheather_and

justheather RT @ophidianpilot: Sen. Kaine Says The Impeachment Trial Won’t Hurt Joe Biden’s Campaign https://t.co/6FNTSx4gbV via @DailyCaller 2 hours ago

ophidianpilot

☆Ophidian Pilot☆ Sen. Kaine Says The Impeachment Trial Won’t Hurt Joe Biden’s Campaign https://t.co/6FNTSx4gbV via @DailyCaller 2 hours ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Sen. Kaine Says The Impeachment Trial Won’t Hurt Joe Biden’s Campaign https://t.co/Y7u1vg9oW3 #DCExclusives… https://t.co/Lr07myKuHb 3 hours ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @DailyCaller: Sen. Kaine Says The Impeachment Trial Won’t Hurt Joe Biden’s Campaign https://t.co/hxx1M7yDfC https://t.co/De9ubikTjk 3 hours ago

rosaleilani

Carrie Phyliky Rimes Sen. Tim Kaine says he confronted Trump attorney Robert Ray about 'offensive' 1619 project remarks https://t.co/76dEzXx3QC via @usatoday 3 hours ago

obrienc2

Cortney O'Brien Sen. Kaine, after trial wraps up for the day, says the Dems “aren’t afraid of any witnesses.” #impeachment #ImpeachmentTrial 1 day ago

