'A punch in the gut': Georgia State Patrol troopers fired after investigation into cheating allegations

An investigation into the 106th Trooper School for the Georgia State Patrol found its members used GroupMe and Snapchat to cheat on an online exam.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Compassionate trooper uses his 'Frozen' knowledge to calm girl in accident A Nebraska State Patrol trooper used his "dad skills" to chat with a little girl about her favorite Disney movie franchise. "Is that Elsa? I know Elsa," Trooper Steven Sosnowksi said while buckling the.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:55Published 6 days ago Nebraska State Patrol trooper offers sobering warning of drunk driving Nebraska State Patrol trooper offers sobering warning of drunk driving Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:14Published on January 1, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Georgia State Patrol fires 30-plus new troopers for cheating ATLANTA (AP) — An entire graduating class of the Georgia State Patrol’s Trooper School has been fired or resigned amid a cheating scandal, the state’s...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



Lawsuit: Kansas Highway Patrol targets out-of-state drivers WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has a practice of unlawfully targeting motorists based on their out-of-state license plates or Colorado travel...

Seattle Times 9 hours ago





Tweets about this