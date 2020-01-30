Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Georgia man executed for killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend

Georgia man executed for killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend

CBS News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Donnie Cleveland Lance, 66, received a lethal injection for the brutal slayings of Sabrina "Joy" Lance and Dwight "Butch" Wood Jr.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Sentenced To 43 Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Family Friend's Boyfriend [Video]Man Sentenced To 43 Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Family Friend's Boyfriend

A Baltimore man was sentenced to 43 years in prison for the death of Rennie Milligan and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injury.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published

HAPPY OLD YEAR movie [Video]HAPPY OLD YEAR movie

HAPPY OLD YEAR movie trailer HD A love story for those who want to move on but find it hard to let go. Jean, a 28-year-old woman, who makes plans to renovate her house to be a minimal office. This..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man convicted of killing ex-wife, boyfriend executed in Georgia

A man convicted more than two decades ago of shooting and killing his ex-wife's boyfriend and then bludgeoning her to death with the shotgun he used was executed...
Reuters Also reported by •TIME

Georgia man silent before lethal injection for double murder after his children plead for clemency

A Georgia man said nothing as he was put to death Wednesday evening after being denied clemency in the "circumstantial" 1997 murders of his ex-wife and her...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesTIME

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheNakedBlock

Lori T Georgia man executed for the 1997 killing of his ex-wife and her boyfriend https://t.co/CifhPfGjhj via @CBSNews HA… https://t.co/n23g7cqh3L 33 minutes ago

Wiily46105275

Wiily RT @CBSNews: Georgia man executed for the 1997 killing of his ex-wife and her boyfriend https://t.co/xYxtJ5Y3Tx https://t.co/2Ti3VVFzGV 58 minutes ago

Flavia0847

Kevin Quinn Georgia man executed for the 1997 killing of his ex-wife and her boyfriend https://t.co/E7I9SkQ3BP via @CBSNews He… https://t.co/L3N57WJz0T 1 hour ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Georgia man executed for the 1997 killing of his ex-wife and her boyfriend https://t.co/A5f1oF4gdz 1 hour ago

malaymail

Malay Mail Man convicted of killing ex-wife, boyfriend executed in Georgia | Malay Mail https://t.co/jw5Chp9mcy 2 hours ago

jettica65

jessica RT @GCADP: Georgia man executed for the 1997 killing of his ex-wife and her boyfriend https://t.co/IMXKpFaJPN via @CBSNews 2 hours ago

antonio_salvati

ANTONIO SALVATI Man convicted of killing ex-wife, boyfriend executed in #Georgia #DEATHPENALTY https://t.co/KboRn6R6OJ 3 hours ago

Lavy02

Lavy Georgia man executed for the 1997 killing of his ex-wife and her boyfriend https://t.co/XSDXE3RktF via @CBSNews 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.