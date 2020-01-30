DSMWcom ‘Mere information’ wouldn’t violate campaign finance law, Trump’s lawyer says. https://t.co/63WJtEZcIo 4 hours ago Sintia Sheeler New post: "‘Mere information’ wouldn’t violate campaign finance law, Trump’s lawyer says." https://t.co/gqM3v8arp5 5 hours ago namidanam "‘Mere information’ wouldn’t violate campaign finance law, Trump’s lawyer says." by BY SHERYL GAY STOLBERG via NYT… https://t.co/25QVPvRMLx 5 hours ago Brandy News "‘Mere information’ wouldn’t violate campaign finance law, Trump’s lawyer says." https://t.co/bm4umINa1l https://t.co/gzrAKoc743 5 hours ago Alice "‘Mere information’ wouldn’t violate campaign finance law, Trump’s lawyer says." by BY SHERYL GAY STOLBERG via NYT https://t.co/og3HYdNeo4 5 hours ago Arif ‘Mere information’ wouldn’t violate campaign finance law, Trump’s lawyer says. The assertion goes to the heart of D… https://t.co/Q99JSkUlEs 5 hours ago Global Political Eye ‘Mere information’ wouldn’t violate campaign finance law, Trump’s lawyer says. https://t.co/xaIc8w06LO https://t.co/r4pRwvNYVY 6 hours ago News USA ‘Mere information’ wouldn’t violate campaign finance law, Trump’s lawyer says. https://t.co/iex3Tsup54 https://t.co/UVOhpEEakp 7 hours ago