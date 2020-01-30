Brooks Scores 27 As Grizzlies Battle Past Knicks 127-106

Global  

CBS 2 Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Ja Morant had 18 points and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies cruised to their fourth straight victory, beating the New York Knicks 127-106 on Wednesday night.
