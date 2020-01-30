Global  

Death Of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Inspiring Proud Fathers’ #GirlDad Posts Online

CBS 2 Thursday, 30 January 2020
Kobe Bryant's love for his four daughters was evident, and he even referred to himself as a proud "Girl Dad." Now the phrase is catching on, inspiring celebrities and many other fathers to celebrate their daughters.
 Magic Johnson on Sunday expressed his deep grief and disbelief amid the death of Kobe Bryant. Jim Hill reports.

Kobe Bryant's love for his four daughters was evident, and he even referred to himself as a proud "Girl Dad." Now the phrase is catching on, inspiring celebrities and many other fathers to celebrate..

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are being remembered by the WNBA. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert took to Twitter on Sunday (January 26) to mourn the...
Reaction from the basketball world and beyond on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash on...
