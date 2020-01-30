Global  

Old Bay hot sauce? A blazing hit online you'll have to wait to try

Delawareonline Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Old Bay hot sauce, an instant sensation, sold out online. McCormick & Co. will bring it to stores soon.
 
News video: Old Bay Hot Sauce breaks the internet

Old Bay Hot Sauce breaks the internet 03:07

 Every once in a while, a duo comes along that captivates the masses. On Wednesday, that combination was Old Bay and hot sauce.

