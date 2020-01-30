Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Casting Director, Cipriani Manager Expected On Stand

Thursday, 30 January 2020
After a day of intense testimony at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial, prosecutors are expected to shift gears Thursday with a slate of ancillary witnesses.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Witness Testifies Mogul Dismissive, 'Don't Make A Big Deal About This'

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Witness Testifies Mogul Dismissive, 'Don't Make A Big Deal About This' 01:57

 Two more women took the stand Wednesday in the Harvey Weinstein trial as prosecutors try to prove he's a serial predator. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

