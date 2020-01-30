Global  

Winning $396.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Florida

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
One lucky ticket sold in Florida matched all six numbers in the Powerball Wednesday night and is worth $396.9 million, according to lottery officials.
 
News video: Winning $396.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Florida

 People living in Florida will want to double check their Powerball tickets.

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southwest Florida [Video]Winning Powerball ticket sold in Southwest Florida

One lucky person in Southwest Florida is the winner of the Powerball jackpot worth $394 million dollars.

Texas Ticket Matches 5 Powerball Numbers - Wins $1,000,000 Jackpot [Video]Texas Ticket Matches 5 Powerball Numbers - Wins $1,000,000 Jackpot

Most Powerball lottery players walked away empty handed after this past weekend's drawing, but one Texan has a million reasons to smile. Katie Johnston reports.

Lucky $394 Million Powerball Jackpot Ticket Sold In Florida

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday morning that someone in Florida won $394 million after matching all five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night's...
cbs4.com

