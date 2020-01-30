Global  

Longest Smuggling Tunnel Is Found at U.S.-Mexico Border

NYTimes.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The shaft ran for four-fifths of a mile between Tijuana and San Diego and was equipped with rails, ventilation, a drainage system and even an elevator, officials said.
News video: Go Inside The Longest Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Along Southwest Border

Go Inside The Longest Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Along Southwest Border 00:52

 Here's what a massive drug tunnel looks like.

‘It was endless’: Longest smuggling tunnel found from Mexican border to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC NewsCBC.caNYTimes.comFOXNews.comDeutsche Welle

