‘The Lion King’ Is King at the Visual Effects Society Awards

“The Lion King,” the Disney “live-action” remake that is made up almost entirely of computer-generated characters and backgrounds, has won three awards at the Visual Effects Society’s 18th annual VES Awards, which were handed out Wednesday night in Los Angeles.



The film won for its virtual cinematography and created environment, and also took the award for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, the VES category that corresponds most closely to the Academy Awards’ Best Visual Effects category.



“The Irishman,” with its extensive use of de-aging technology, won two awards, including Outstanding Supporting Effects in a Photoreal Feature. “Missing Link” was the top animated feature with two awards.



In the television categories, “Stranger Things” and “Game of Thrones” each received a pair of awards. So did “The Mandalorian” — including one for “The Child,” the episode built around the year’s most viral CG character, Baby Yoda.



The film that wins the VES award in the Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature category (or its predecessor, Outstanding Visual Effects in an Visual Effects-Driven Motion Picture) has gone on to win the VFX Oscar 10 times in the last 17 years, but only once in the last five. The Outstanding Supporting Effects winner has won the Oscar twice in that time, including last year with “First Man.”



Oscar nominees in the category this year include the two top VES winners, “The Lion King” and “The Irishman,” as well as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which won one VES award, and “Avengers: Endgame” and “1917,” which did not win any.



Also at the show, Sheena Duggal received the VES Award for Creative Excellence, Roland Emmerich was given the Visionary Award and Martin Scorsese received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Scorsese could not attend and accepted the award via video.



The show took place at the Beverly Hilton and was hosted by Patton Oswalt.



The winners:



*Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature: *“The Lion King”

Robert Legato

Tom Peitzman

Adam Valdez

Andrew R. Jones



*Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature*: “The Irishman”

Pablo Helman

Mitchell Ferm

Jill Brooks

Leandro Estebecorena

Jeff Brink



*Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature*: “Missing Link”

Brad Schiff

Travis Knight

Steve Emerson

Benoit Dubuc



*Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode*: “The Mandalorian”: “The Child”

Richard Bluff

Abbigail Keller

Jason Porter

Hayden Jones

Roy K. Cancino



*Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode*: “Chernobyl”: “1:23:45”

Max Dennison

Lindsay McFarlane

Clare Cheetham

Paul Jones

Claudius Christian Rauch



*Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project*: “Control”

Janne Pulkkinen

Elmeri Raitanen

Matti Hämäläinen

James Tottman



*Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial:* Hennessy: “The Seven Worlds”

Carsten Keller

Selçuk Ergen

Kiril Mirkov

William Laban



*Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project*: “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance”

Jason Bayever

Patrick Kearney

Carol Norton

Bill George



*Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature*: “Alita: Battle Angel”: Alita

Michael Cozens

Mark Haenga

Olivier Lesaint

Dejan Momcilovic



*Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature*: “Missing Link”: Susan

Rachelle Lambden

Brenda Baumgarten

Morgan Hay

Benoit Dubuc



*Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project*: “Stranger Things 3”: Tom/Bruce Monster

Joseph Dubé-Arsenault

Antoine Barthod

Frederick Gagnon

Xavier Lafarge



*Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial*: “Cyberpunk 2077”: Dex

Jonas Ekman

Jonas Skoog

Marek Madej

Grzegorz Chojnacki



*Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature*: “The Lion King”: The Pridelands

Marco Rolandi

Luca Bonatti

Jules Bodenstein

Filippo Preti



*Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature*: “Toy Story 4”: Antiques Mall

Hosuk Chang

Andrew Finley

Alison Leaf

Philip Shoebottom



*Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project*: “Game of Thrones”: “The Iron Throne”: Red Keep Plaza

Carlos Patrick DeLeon

Alonso Bocanegra Martinez

Marcela Silva

Benjamin Ross



*Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project*: “The Lion King”

Robert Legato

Caleb Deschanel

Ben Grossmann

AJ Sciutto



*Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project*: “The Mandalorian”: The Sin; The Razorcrest

Doug Chiang

Jay Machado

John Goodson

Landis Fields IV



*Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature*: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Don Wong

Thibault Gauriau

Goncalo Cababca

François-Maxence Desplanques



*Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature*: “Frozen II”

Erin V. Ramos

Scott Townsend

Thomas Wickes

Rattanin Sirinaruemarn



*Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project*: “Stranger Things 3”: Melting Tom/Bruce

Nathan Arbuckle

Christian Gaumond

James Dong

Aleksandr Starkov



*Outstanding Compositing in a Feature*: “The Irishman”

Nelson Sepulveda

Vincent Papaix

Benjamin O’Brien

Christopher Doerhoff



*Outstanding Compositing in an Episode*: “Game of Thrones”: “The Long Night”: Dragon Ground Battle

Mark Richardson

Darren Christie

Nathan Abbott

Owen Longstaff



*Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial*: Hennessy:” The Seven Worlds”

Rod Norman

Guillaume Weiss

Alexander Kulikov

Alessandro Granella



*Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project*: “The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance”: “She Knows All the Secrets”

Sean Mathiesen

Jon Savage

Toby Froud

Phil Harvey



*Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project*: “The Beauty”

Marc Angele

Aleksandra Todorovic

Pascal Schelbli

Noel Winzen



