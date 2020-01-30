Global  

Vanessa Bryant Releases Statement on Deaths of Husband Kobe, Daughter Gianna: ‘I Just Wish I Could Hug Them’

The Wrap Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant Releases Statement on Deaths of Husband Kobe, Daughter Gianna: ‘I Just Wish I Could Hug Them’Vanessa Bryant released a statement on Instagram on Wednesday about the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna. Both were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, along with seven others.

Read Vanessa’s full statement below:

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri

We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.

*Also Read:* ABC News Suspends Correspondent Who Mistakenly Reported All of Kobe Bryant's Children Died in Crash

Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.

To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.

Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family

The duo was expected to participate in a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif; 13-year-old Gianna was playing, while 41-year-old Kobe was coaching.

*Also Read:* Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres, and More Talk Show Hosts Give Emotional Tributes to Kobe Bryant (Videos)

The NBA star is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three other daughters: Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

See the full post below:


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant ???? (@vanessabryant) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:59pm PST



News video: Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna 00:57

 Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

