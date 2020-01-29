Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > White House Threatens to Stop Publication of John Bolton’s Book

White House Threatens to Stop Publication of John Bolton’s Book

The Wrap Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
White House Threatens to Stop Publication of John Bolton’s BookA White House official sent a letter to John Bolton’s lawyer instructing the former national security adviser not to publish his forthcoming memoir because it contains “significant amounts of classified information.”

The letter from a National Security Council official Ellen J. Knight dated on Jan. 23 thanked Bolton and his team for sending them a copy of the manuscript. However, she wrote that “Based on our preliminary review, the manuscript appears to contain significant amounts of classified information.” Knight said some of the information was “top secret,” meaning it “reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave harm to the national security.”

*Also Read:* Trump Rips John Bolton for 'Nasty and Untrue' Upcoming Book

“Under federal law and the nondisclosure agreements your client signed as a condition for gaining access to classified information, the manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information,” she wrote.

The news of the letter broke Wednesday after it was obtained by both CNN and Fox News. It also came on the same day President Donald Trump tore into Bolton on Twitter about his upcoming “nasty & untrue” book, “The Room Where It Happened.”

The book, due out in March, details Bolton’s time at the White House and has already earned an icy reaction from those who think it is unseemly for him to capitalize on his experience in a book but not testify during Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Trump Rips John Bolton for 'Nasty and Untrue' Upcoming Book

John Bolton Gets Pushback for 'Hamilton'-Inspired Book Title: 'Appropriating the Words of an Artist'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment 02:06

 In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.

Recent related videos from verified sources

White House Urges Bolton Not To Publish Upcoming Book [Video]White House Urges Bolton Not To Publish Upcoming Book

The White House says former national security adviser John Bolton's book contains classified information.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? [Video]Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump security officials threaten to block publication of John Bolton's book

Manuscript of John Bolton's book "appears to contain significant amounts of classified information," a National Security Council letter said.
USATODAY.com

Meadows on whether he would support blocking Bolton's testimony

In an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, Representative Mark Meadows addressed whether he would support the White House blocking testimony...
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.comeuronewsReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobertHoustonII

Robert Houston White House Threatens to Stop Publication of John Bolton’s Book https://t.co/NNqWUrgIub 11 hours ago

SusieMarsh20

SusieMary RT @roper_93: Because this is what an innocent person does. White House threatens John Bolton to stop him from publishing his book: CNN… 12 hours ago

DonXC

Don Chabala White House Threatens to Stop Publication of John Bolton’s Book Can you say “coverup”? How about “bury the evidence… https://t.co/m8JC2iVEd9 13 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y White House Threatens to Stop Publication of John Bolton’s Book https://t.co/R9r8Fn1GbN https://t.co/MZ6FZ9gg5h 14 hours ago

FullerCallahan

Michelle Fuller Callahan White House Threatens to Stop Publication of John Bolton’s Book https://t.co/qZtWHEeOid via @Yahoo 14 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: White House Threatens to Stop Publication of John Bolton’s Book https://t.co/125XyFVuVA via @TheWrap https://t.co/0Q15Yzo0Ai 16 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap White House Threatens to Stop Publication of John Bolton's Book https://t.co/ZxJjnHizZ9 16 hours ago

grandpooba5440

SusanBr RT @AntheRhodes: @IvankaTrump Oh, for crying out loud... White House threatens John Bolton to stop book, reports say - Business Insider htt… 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.