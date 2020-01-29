Global  

The Wrap Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
‘Last Man Standing': There’s Like 5 Feet of Snow Outside – But Mike’s FaceTime Works Perfectly (Exclusive Video)Technology is amazing, isn’t it? On Thursday’s “Last Man Standing,” Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) is trapped in their Vail, Colorado cabin, courtesy of what appears to be like 5 feet of snow. Thankfully, his FaceTime is functioning flawlessly amid the blizzard.

In TheWrap’s exclusive first look from this week’s episode, Baxter and his daughter Mandy (Molly McCook) are video-chatting the day before Bonnie (guest star Susan Sullivan) and Ed’s (Hector Elizondo) wedding.

The bride, by the way, is cool as a cucumber over everything. It’s a different story for Vanessa (Nancy Travis).

*Also Read:* TV Pilot Season 2020: TheWrap's Complete Guide

Watch the video above.

Now in its eighth season, “Last Man Standing” also stars Amanda Fuller as the Baxters’ oldest daughter, Kristin; Christoph Sanders as Mike’s co-worker and Mandy’s husband, Kyle Anderson; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, Ryan Vogelson; Jonathan Adams as Mike’s neighbor and co-worker, Chuck Larabee; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa’s live-in foreign exchange student, Jen.

“Last Man Standing” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series’ showrunner.

*Also Read:* Jason Biggs on How He Plays Dumb for Fox's 'Outmatched' Without Looking 'Too Dumb'

On tomorrow’s episode, titled “Romancing the Stone,” Vanessa learns a secret that she thinks will ruin Ed and Bonnie’s wedding day.

“Last Man Standing” airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Fox News Marks 18th Straight Year as Top-Rated Cable News Channel

Trump Says He's the Only Person Who Knows 'What the Hell Happened to Fox News'
