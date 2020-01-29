Marj Dusay, Soap Opera Actress Known for ‘All My Children,’ Dies at 83 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Marj Dusay, a star of television soap operas like “All My Children,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Guiding Light,” died Tuesday at the age of 83.



Her stepdaughter, Elizabeth Perine, confirmed Dusay’s passing in a Facebook post.



“I’m so very sad to have to tell you that my stepmother Marj passed away peacefully yesterday morning in her sleep. She was quite a woman and had quite a grand life. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed,” Perine wrote Wednesday.



*Also Read:* 'Days of Our Lives' Renewed by NBC for Season 56



Dusay was married to Perine’s father, Thomas Perine, from 1967 until his death in 1987.



Dusay played Vanessa Bennett on “All My Children” from 1998 to 2002. She played Vivian Alamain on “Days of Our Lives” from 1992 to 1993, and her most recent role was as Alexandra Spaulding on “Guiding Light.”



Her long career in television began in 1967, and in 1968, she landed a role on the original “Star Trek” series, in which she played Kara in an episode titled “Spock’s Brain.”



Robin Strasser, best known for her role as Dorian Lord on ABC’s “One Life to Live,” shared kind words about Dusay Wednesday.



“#MarjDusay as a person was the most remarkable, loyal & brave woman! Professionally, she had such elegance, wit & grace! I was always flattered when told we look alike & we often were submitted for the same roles-RIP MARJ,” she tweeted.







#MarjDusay as a person was the most remarkable, loyal & brave woman! Professionally, she had such elegance, wit & grace! I was always flattered when told we look alike & we often were submitted for the same roles-RIP MARJ https://t.co/iNtxOtMK3V



— robin strasser (@robinstrasser) January 29, 2020







