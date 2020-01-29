Terry Bradshaw to Get His Own E! Reality Show, ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Terry Bradshaw will soon be keeping up with the Kardashians.



The former NFL quarterback and sports broadcaster is set to star in his own upcoming E! reality series, “The Bradshaw Bunch.” Described as a “comedic docu-series” the show will star Bradshaw alongside his “playful and pranking wife Tammy, entrepreneurial and talented daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and his loveable grandkids” and give viewers a peek into their lives in rural Oklahoma.



The show is slated to air this summer.



*Also Read:* 'The Soup' to Return to E! in Early 2020



“I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls,” said Terry Bradshaw. “I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin…I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls.”



“Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, award-winning broadcaster and one of the most iconic figures in entertainment today,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of production and development for Oxygen & E!. “On the field, Terry is known to be a touchdown titan, but in reality, he spends most of his time surrounded by and supporting so many strong women in his family. He’s the glue that holds that family together, and we’re excited that viewers will really get to see a side of him that they’ve never seen before.”



“The Bradshaw Bunch” will be produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Jason Ehrlich, James Davis and Bradshaw serving as executive producers.



