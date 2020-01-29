Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Terry Bradshaw to Get His Own E! Reality Show, ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’

Terry Bradshaw to Get His Own E! Reality Show, ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’

The Wrap Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Terry Bradshaw to Get His Own E! Reality Show, ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’Terry Bradshaw will soon be keeping up with the Kardashians.

The former NFL quarterback and sports broadcaster is set to star in his own upcoming E! reality series, “The Bradshaw Bunch.” Described as a “comedic docu-series” the show will star Bradshaw alongside his “playful and pranking wife Tammy, entrepreneurial and talented daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and his loveable grandkids” and give viewers a peek into their lives in rural Oklahoma.

The show is slated to air this summer.

*Also Read:* 'The Soup' to Return to E! in Early 2020

“I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls,” said Terry Bradshaw. “I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin…I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls.”

“Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, award-winning broadcaster and one of the most iconic figures in entertainment today,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of production and development for Oxygen & E!. “On the field, Terry is known to be a touchdown titan, but in reality, he spends most of his time surrounded by and supporting so many strong women in his family. He’s the glue that holds that family together, and we’re excited that viewers will really get to see a side of him that they’ve never seen before.”

“The Bradshaw Bunch” will be produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Jason Ehrlich, James Davis and Bradshaw serving as executive producers.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie Set as Hosts of New-Look 'E! News'

'The Soup' to Return to E! in Early 2020

E! President Adam Stotsky to Step Down
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Terry Bradshaw's Family To Have Reality TV Show

Terry Bradshaw's Family To Have Reality TV Show 00:26

 Terry Bradshaw is ready for a new role.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Terry Bradshaw launches his own bourbon whiskey

Hall of Fame Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw announced Thursday that he was partnering with Silver Screen Bottling Company to create his own bourbon whiskey....
bizjournals

New E! Series The Bradshaw Bunch Follows NFL Superstar Terry Bradshaw Home to Oklahoma

Terry Bradshaw has been a public figure since the 70s, so getting to know the man behind the multi-platform career feels long overdue. Lucky for fans, the...
E! Online


Tweets about this

trademarktaz

Kingi Who asked for a Terry Bradshaw reality TV show?! 9 hours ago

amcneer

Alan McNeer RT @awfulannouncing: Terry Bradshaw and his family will be starring in an E! reality series, because why not apply the same***formula to… 1 day ago

awfulannouncing

Awful Announcing Terry Bradshaw and his family will be starring in an E! reality series, because why not apply the same***formula… https://t.co/WdFfc0NICI 1 day ago

EmilyyxMaurice

Emily Maurice RT @TheAshleysRR: #Steelers fans get ready! 'The Bradshaw Bunch' -- a new reality show coming to E! -- will feature NFL legend Terry Bradsh… 1 day ago

BradWard42

Bradley Ward ⁦@LtGovPinnell⁩ get excited! https://t.co/PPDw5gqC3M 1 day ago

sportsradiopd

Jason Barrett Former Pittsburgh Steelers star and Fox NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw will be the subject of a new reality show… https://t.co/u1JWH3DR71 2 days ago

IldkMedia

ILDKMedia TVLine Items: @Clexacon Terry Bradshaw Reality Series, Revenge Vet's Spy Gig and More https://t.co/QWPLlSLy3p via @TVLine 2 days ago

TheAshleysRR

The Ashley #Steelers fans get ready! 'The Bradshaw Bunch' -- a new reality show coming to E! -- will feature NFL legend Terry… https://t.co/Lpz41obln4 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.