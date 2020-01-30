Vanessa Bryant breaks her silence with heartbreaking Instagram post
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Vanessa Bryant is making her first public remarks since her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. She posted a photo of her family to Instagram on Thursday night, along with a long caption, saying she was "completely devastated by the sudden loss." David Begnaud is in Los Angeles where people are still reeling from the tragic incident.
