Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York Weather: 1/30 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Forecast

New York Weather: 1/30 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Forecast

CBS 2 Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
It's a good looking afternoon out there, but cold, for sure. Thankfully the winds won't be a huge factor, but even a brief light breeze will make it feel more like the 20s.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Weather: Cold Thursday On Tap

New York Weather: Cold Thursday On Tap 02:44

 CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, January 30, 2020 [Video]Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, January 30, 2020

Clouds early with breaks of sun during the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:31Published

7 First Alert Forecast 5am 1/30 [Video]7 First Alert Forecast 5am 1/30

Weather Thursday Morning

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2 1/24 Friday Afternoon Forecast

We're enjoying the last day of our stretch of dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. The real treat will be the temperatures through as we make a run...
CBS 2

New York Weather: 1/25 CBS2 Afternoon Weather Headlines

It's a very wet Saturday out there as a moisture-loaded system moves through.
CBS 2


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.