James Corden Sets the Record Straight About Who Drives the Car in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ (Video)

The Wrap Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
James Corden Sets the Record Straight About Who Drives the Car in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ (Video)James Corden came clean about the “scandal in the media” that has lead to “very serious allegations” made against him in recent weeks regarding his popular web series “Carpool Karaoke.”

“I want to assure you that these accusations are not true,” Corden said in mock seriousness on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show.”

“I am of course talking about the people saying that I don’t drive the car during ‘Carpool Karaoke.'”

*Also Read:* James Corden Forms Supergroup 'Boyz II Menorah' With Guests Zach Braff, Charlie Puth and More (Video)

The controversy began with a viral video, which is currently up to 13 million views, of a family eating a meal outside on a Los Angeles street corner. They watch in awe as James Corden and Justin Bieber drive by in Corden’s SUV — which is being towed on a platform behind a larger vehicle.

“I know this looks bad,” Corden said. “But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we’re doing something that we think might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change … or if I’m drunk,” he joked.

“In the case of Justin Bieber it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes.”

Corden went on to read some of the headlines calling the scandal “the worst lie since Santa” and the web series itself “TV’s biggest con.” One Twitter user even called him a “f—ing liar.”

*Also Read:* 'Carpool Karaoke': Billie Eilish Takes James Corden Home and Makes Him Hold Her Gross Spider (Video)

“I’m just shocked I’ve done something that’s upset people more than ‘Cats,'” Corden joked.

In the interest of transparency, he even flashed a list of the five instances in which his car was towed during the filming of an episode of “Carpool Karaoke,” including Migos, Cardi B and Bieber. Then, he showed a much longer list of all the other times during which he was, in fact, driving the car.

“I am nothing if not a man of integrity,” he said. “I swear to you, 95% of the time, I really am endangering the lives of the world’s biggest pop stars.”

Recent related news from verified sources

James Corden talks controversy of the popular 'Carpool Karaoke' and dealing with fame

James Corden responded to a viral video that showed him filming "Carpool Karaoke." He also talks about his fame in a new "The New Yorker" interview.
USATODAY.com

James Corden pokes fun at fans outraged over viral Carpool Karaoke footage

Fans couldn't believe that Corden wasn't really driving the car for the popular skit
Independent

