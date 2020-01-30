Global  

Baby Andrew still missing after dad, 3 women found shot dead in Florida

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The Amber Alert was issued for Andrew Caballeiro and his father, Ernesto Caballeiro, after three women were found shot dead in Miami-Dade County.
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: Dad in Amber Alert for missing 1-week-old found dead

Dad in Amber Alert for missing 1-week-old found dead 01:13

 Baby Andrew Caballeiro is still missing, but his father was found dead.

Recent related videos from verified sources

AMBER ALERT: Deputies search for blonde woman who witness says was seen inside vehicle of missing baby's dad [Video]AMBER ALERT: Deputies search for blonde woman who witness says was seen inside vehicle of missing baby's dad

Police are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead Tuesday in a South Florida home, authorities said. Story: http://bit.ly/2RCU3Lt

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published

Search for newborn continues after dad of missing South Florida child found dead in Pasco County [Video]Search for newborn continues after dad of missing South Florida child found dead in Pasco County

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the child's father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, was found dead.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Florida police ID 3 women shot dead in home, search on for kidnapped newborn after dad's apparent suicide

Three women shot dead in a Miami-area home earlier this week were identified late Wednesday after authorities found the man suspected of killing them dead in the...
FOXNews.com

Police seek dad, baby after 3 women killed in South Florida

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a father and baby who’ve been missing since three women were...
Seattle Times

tammiefields

Tammie Fields Amber Alert follow - did you or someone you know drive this route Wednesday? 👇🏾 Baby Andrew - just a week old is s… https://t.co/YMeqbMLPRJ 22 minutes ago

HipHopMatrix

🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @fox35orlando: UPDATE: Pasco County sheriff says there is no evidence that shows 1-week-old Andrew entered the county with his father, E… 26 minutes ago

christty_h

Christty RT @MissingKids: #AMBERAlert update!! #Florida police say they have found the body of a man who matches the description of a father sought… 30 minutes ago

HipHopMatrix

🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @fox35orlando: THIS BABY IS STILL MISSING: There has been no sign of 1-week-old Andrew after his father -- the suspect in a Miami-area t… 39 minutes ago

Cleavon09899465

Cleavon Hall https://t.co/H5RTOqdupL ( Sent from WFLA News ) 45 minutes ago

SportsLogic82

Kency RT @FOX13News: STILL MISSING! Law enforcement officials are still searching for 1-week-old Andrew after his father -- a triple murder suspe… 56 minutes ago

jimmyg2273

Jimmy Gonzalez RT @FrancesWangTV: #UPDATE: Investigators say no evidence confirms missing Andrew Caballeiro was ever with father Ernesto in Pasco County.… 58 minutes ago

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando UPDATE: Pasco County sheriff says there is no evidence that shows 1-week-old Andrew entered the county with his fat… https://t.co/odoppCQcxW 59 minutes ago

