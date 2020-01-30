Global  

Mourners file into Melville church for funeral of Thomas Valva, 8

Newsday Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The boy died from hypothermia Jan. 17 after his father and the father's fiancee allegedly forced him to sleep in an unheated garage on a frigid winter night.Â 
 The boy's father and his fiancee are charged with murder in the child's death. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the disturbing details.

