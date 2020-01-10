Watch Some Really Hot People Flirt Through Walls in Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Trailer (Video) Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The singles on Netflix’s new dating show “Love Is Blind” won’t be able to see the person they’re courting, but you can take a look them all right now, in the trailer. (Spoiler alert: They’re all hot.)



Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the serialized dating show follows singles as they date, form relationships and fall in love, all without ever laying eyes on the person they’re dating. The couples will finally see each other for the first time after getting engaged, with the cameras following them as they attempt to form a physical connection to match the emotional one in the days leading up to their wedding.



Thankfully, the couples’ chances are helped by the fact that they are, to reiterate, all hot.



*Also Read:* Nick and Vanessa Lachey to Host 'Love Is Blind' Dating Show for Netflix



The 10-episode series will roll out across three weeks beginning Thursday, Feb. 13. The first five episodes will drop on the 13th, followed by four more on the 20th and the final episode the following Thursday, Feb. 27.



“Love Is Blind” is produced by Kinetic Content, which is also behind Lifetime’s hugely popular reality series “Married at First Sight.” Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith of Kinetic Content serve as executive producers on the project.



