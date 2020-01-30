Jim Carrey Says He’s Done With Anti-Trump Art: ‘It’s Never Been a Matter of Hating Anyone’ Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Jim Carrey says his days of making politically-motivated pictures of President Donald Trump are over.



“To me, that was like a time, and it’s been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, ‘Hey, stay off the rocks, you’re headed for the rocks,'” Carrey told Yahoo Entertainment while doing press for his new film “Sonic the Hedgehog.”



“We’re still headed for the rocks, but I’ve decided, ‘You understand my message, I don’t need to be steeped in it anymore.’ I think after a while … you get stuck in that kind of stuff.”



*Also Read:* Jim Carrey's Latest Post-Impeachment Trump Artwork Has a Stench



Over the past year, Carrey would post politically-motivated artwork, which was frequently very critical of Trump. The last Trump-painting he posted was on Dec. 22.



“What I want to tell people is, ‘It’s never been a matter of hating anyone,'” Carrey said. “I can sit down with anybody in this country and break bread. I love people. To me, I think we got tricked by politicians and by weird corporate concerns to believe that disagreement is hatred. And I will never go for that.”



Instead of painting political imagery, the “Kidding” star says he feels inspired to paint mangos at the moment.



*Also Read:* Jim Carrey Takes Aim at John Bolton 'Cowardice' in Latest Political Artwork



“Kind of obsessed with mangos right now,” he said. “Because they’re like the fruit of the gods, and they represent abundance and sweetness and the gifts of the universe. So that’s where I’m at.”



See some of Carrey’s last Trumpian works below. For a more extensive list of Carrey’s political artwork, click here.







pic.twitter.com/MqYPMyOyHX



— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 22, 2019











That night, Donald had a very strange dream. pic.twitter.com/Ki4GCifjON



— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2019











Like Captain Ahab, obsessed by a white whale of earthly dominance, Trump beckons all those who enable his madness to their doom. Will we awaken to the truth or ignore our own senses and blindly follow a maniac into the abyss? Me? “They call me Ishmael!” pic.twitter.com/KCllWbh4YY



— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 4, 2019







