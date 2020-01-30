Global  

Border wall section under construction falls over amid high winds in California

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The infamous Santa Ana winds known for creating damage across Southern California caused several panels of a new border wall being constructed to fall onto the Mexican side of the border, according to officials. 
News video: Trump’s Border Wall Collapses

Trump’s Border Wall Collapses 01:04

 A day before, he boasted about the strength of his wall.

A Southern Border Wall Has Been President Trump's Priority Since Day 1 [Video]A Southern Border Wall Has Been President Trump's Priority Since Day 1

The president has been fighting for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border since his first week in office.

Portion Of New US-Mexico Border Wall Reportedly Fell Over [Video]Portion Of New US-Mexico Border Wall Reportedly Fell Over

A portion of the border wall reportedly fell over.

Part of U.S. border wall falls over into Mexico

New panels of the wall in Calexico, California toppled onto the Mexican side of the border after high winds.
Trump's wall: High winds blow over section of US-Mexico border fence

The fence is part of the US president's attempt to improve the barrier along the US-Mexico border.
