GM Hummer coming back — as an electric vehicle

CBS News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Hummer EV expected to roll into dealerships by September 2021. Catch a glimpse of it during the Super Bowl.
GM to Revive Hummer as Electric Pickup [Video]GM to Revive Hummer as Electric Pickup

General Motors is planning to bring back the Hummer as an electric pickup truck. The new Hummer is set to hit the market by early 2022.

Duration: 00:15Published


The electric Hummer is real, and it’s as fast as the Cybertruck

It’s real. One of the most surprising rumors of the past few months was that GMC was planning to bring back the Hummer as an electric vehicle. It seemed too...
The Next Web Also reported by •Seattle Times

Hummer to officially return as electric SUV

Hummers are back with a jolt.  General Motors' Hummer vehicle line ended in 2010, but this weekend it'll return with an electric twist.  The massive...
Mashable

