NFL Renovates Gwen Cherry Park Football Field As Roger Goodell Surprises School Principals With Super Bowl Tickets

cbs4.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Super Bowl 54 is about more than just the big game. The NFL is also doing its part to invest in the surrounding communities for the future of football. Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at Gwen Cherry Park where the football field has been renovated, plus surprised two local high school principals, who are also brothers, with tickets to the big game.
 The football field at Gwen Cherry Park was refurbished as part of the NFL’s Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program.

