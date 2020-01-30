Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Ex-Fiancé, Former Cipriani Manager and Casting Director Testify

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Ex-Fiancé, Former Cipriani Manager and Casting Director Testify

The Wrap Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Ex-Fiancé, Former Cipriani Manager and Casting Director TestifyIn an unusually short day in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial, the ex-fiancé of one of Weinstein’s accusers, a former manager at Cipriani Downtown, and a lawyer at Boies Schiller Flexner testified on Thursday morning.

The first to take the stand was Lincoln Davies, the ex-fiancé of costume designer and one-time aspiring actress Dawn Dunning. Dunning had testified on Wednesday that Weinstein put his hand up her skirt and then later propositioned her for a threesome in exchange for parts in movies.

Testifying on Thursday, Davies said he remembered Dunning returning to the home they shared at the time upset after the incident when Weinstein propositioned her. Davies said that Dunning had told him Weinstein greeted her at the door wearing a bathrobe.

“She was pretty shocked, upset, angry, like kind of overall appalled, I would say,” Davies said.

*Also Read:* Aspiring Actress Testifies Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Her, Teased Film Roles in Exchange for Threesome

During cross-examination, defense attorney Damon Cheronis inquired whether Dunning had ever indicated to Davies any fear of Weinstein before the bathrobe incident, or whether she told him about the time Weinstein put his hand up his skirt. Davies said she had not.

Afterward, Maurizio Ferrigno, a former manager at Cipriani Downtown who had worked with another accuser, Tarale Wulff, testified that he remembered seeing her and Weinstein going up the stairs in the restaurant. But during cross-examination, Cheronis pressed Ferrigno on whether his memory of seeing Wulff go upstairs with Weinstein about 15 years ago had to be jogged by the prosecutors.

Ferrigno said he didn’t really remember seeing them go upstairs until after the prosecutors had told him that Wulff had said so.

Following the former Cipriani manager, a casting director who had worked on the film “Pulse,” which Wulff believed she was being considered for when asked to meet with Weinstein at his offices. The casting director, Monika Mikkelsen, said that the film was a Bob Weinstein production and that another actress had already been made an offer for the role about a year before Wulff was invited to read for the part.

*Also Read:* Model Testifies Harvey Weinstein Raped Her at His SoHo Apartment, Masturbated in Front of Her at Cipriani

To close out the day of testimonies, Dev Sen, a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, confirmed that he helped Weinstein enter in a contract with Black Cube — the company Weinstein employed to investigate accusers and journalists looking into their claims.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including for predatory sexual assault and rape.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Model Testifies Harvey Weinstein Raped Her at His SoHo Apartment, Masturbated in Front of Her at Cipriani

Aspiring Actress Testifies Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Her, Teased Film Roles in Exchange for Threesome

Former 'Project Runway' Assistant Testifies Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Her: 'I Was Mortified'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Another Accuser To Testify In Weinstein Trial

Another Accuser To Testify In Weinstein Trial 00:36

 Another accuser will be called to testify today in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser [Video]Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser

Harvey Weinstein apparently boasted about the role s*xual favours allegedly played in Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek's careers to then aspiring actress Dawn Dunning when he tried to persuade her to..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Attorney David Weinstein Shares Insight On Q-&-A Phase Of Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]Attorney David Weinstein Shares Insight On Q-&-A Phase Of Senate Impeachment Trial

Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein trial: Ex-boyfriend says accuser was 'shocked, upset' after meeting with mogul

The Harvey Weinstein sex-crimes trial shifted to testimony from secondary witnesses who could corroborate earlier accuser testimony.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The WrapCBS 2Seattle TimesCBC.ca

Lance Maerov, Former Weinstein Co. Board Member, Called as First Witness in Harvey Weinstein Trial

Former Weinstein Company board member Lance Maerov was called as the prosecution’s first witness on Wednesday afternoon and said the ex-mogul had...
The Wrap Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser's Ex-Fiancé, Former Cipriani Manager and Casting Director Testify https://t.co/al6GW515Gj 9 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Harvey Weinstein trial: Ex-boyfriend says accuser was 'shocked, upset' after meeting with mogul… https://t.co/5MvjRF3o2I 10 minutes ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser's Ex-Fiancé, Former Cipriani Manager and Casting Director Testify https://t.co/al6GW515Gj 37 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Harvey Weinstein's threesome request left accuser 'shocked, upset and angry', trial told https://t.co/twIs1xxz1i 58 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Harvey Weinstein trial: Ex-boyfriend says accuser was ‘shocked, upset’ after meeting with mogul – USA TODAY https://t.co/z9HjKiXCu8 1 hour ago

thefrizbyman

frizbyman The New York Times: Weinstein Accuser Says He Told Her, ‘This Is How the Industry Works’. https://t.co/8SJLA88RfX via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

ATLscene

ATLScene RT @CBSNews: Harvey Weinstein fumed "this is how the industry works," accuser testifies https://t.co/Cu7SrnROiS https://t.co/5mzK6m4Qva 2 hours ago

s3friedman

Democracy Dies in Darkness @MikeWiseguy @wusa9 Many in the media are complicit in white-washing record of Kobe Bryant's sexual assault. OJ was… https://t.co/1OasMQhSCV 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.