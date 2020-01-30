Global  

Chief Justice declines a question from Rand Paul that could have identified the whistle-blower.

NYTimes.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has said he wants to ask about the origins of the impeachment inquiry, but Chief Justice Roberts refused.
 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump's impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an "incorrect finding" to not allow the question.

