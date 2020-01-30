Fred Silverman, Former CBS Executive and President of NBC and ABC, Dies at 82

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Fred Silverman, the legendary television producer and executive behind such hit shows as “All in the Family,” “Soap,” and “Hill Street Blues,” died on Thursday. He was 82.



Silverman was a creative executive at CBS, and would later run both ABC and NBC as those networks’ president. He was head of daytime programming CBS, president of entertainment with ABC, and president of NBC. During his long career, Silverman was responsible for shows including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “M*A*S*H,” “The Waltons,” “Good Times,” “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour,” “Kojak,” “Cannon,” “The Jeffersons,” and the animated series “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!”



With ABC, Silverman greenlit “The Love Boat,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “Family,” “Donny & Marie,” “Three’s Company,” “Eight is Enough,” “The Bionic Woman,” and “Good Morning America.” His NBC tenure included the aforementioned “Hill Street Blues” and “Shōgun,” and gave David Letterman his first hosting job.



Silverman is survived by his wife, Cathy, their two children Melissa and Billy, and his daughter-in-law, Anna. A private service will be held for immediate family and a celebration of his life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his name to the Motion Picture & Television Fund for emergency medical assistance.


