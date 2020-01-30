Global  

Man Finds Huge Snake Inside His Couch While Looking For My Keys

cbs4.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Imagine looking into your couch for something you dropped and finding a six foot boa constrictor under a cushion. That's what happened to Justin Bailey in Rose Hill, Kansas.
