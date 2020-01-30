‘We’re Gonna Crown World Champions Right Here In Miami Gardens’, Mayor Excited For Big Game, Ability To Show Off City
Thursday, 30 January 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Hard Rock Stadium, a South Florida landmark, is in the heart of Miami Gardens.
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Chiefs v 49ers: Super Bowl LIV in numbers
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV (54) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2. Here's a look at the numbers behind the big game.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 2 days ago
Guide To Super Bowl 54 Events In Miami
Before Super Bowl 54 arrives in the Magic City, there are plenty of parties, events, and concerts happening in Miami before the Big Game. Here's a list to help you navigate the Super Bowl party scene.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:26 Published 1 week ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this