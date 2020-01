IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti died Thursday after a long battle with cancer, Andretti Autosport announced on Facebook. He was 56.



Recent related news from verified sources John Andretti Dead - NASCAR Driver Dies at 56 After Battle with Colon Cancer NASCAR and IndyCar racer John Andretti has sadly died after his battle with colon cancer. He was 56-years-old. News of John‘s death was announced on Thursday...

IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti dies after long, public battle with cancer John Andretti, the nephew of IndyCar legend Mario Andretti, had been battling cancer and advocating for others to get colonoscopies.

