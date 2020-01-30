Global  

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Promise ‘Empowering’ Super Bowl Halftime Performance At Hard Rock Stadium

cbs4.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said Thursday their upcoming Super Bowl halftime show will pay homage to Latin culture, promising a joint performance that has an empowering message and also one that “spreads love.”
👓 View full article
0
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: WEB EXTRA: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Share Some Super Bowl Halftime Details

WEB EXTRA: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Share Some Super Bowl Halftime Details 24:34

