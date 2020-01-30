Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Global Health Emergency

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Global Health Emergency

Gothamist Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Global Health EmergencyAs of Thursday, there were still no suspected cases in New York City. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Outbreak a Global Emergency

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Outbreak a Global Emergency 01:22

 The Committee met twice last week but held off making the designation that allows the organization to ramp up the international response to the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO Declares Global Health Emergency [Video]WHO Declares Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization says the deadly Wuhan coronavirus that originated in China is now a “global health emergency”.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published

What You Should Know About the Coronavirus [Video]What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

Here are some things you should know about the Coronavirus. Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes. According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global public health emergency


MarketWatch Also reported by •The AgeEurasia ReviewThe VergeMediaiteSeattle TimesFrance 24

Wall Street reverses course to end higher after WHO comments

U.S. stocks rebounded late to close higher on Thursday after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the China coronavirus a global emergency, while...
Reuters


Tweets about this

TSEMVZdFSXySMDa

정효원 RT @cnnbrk: The World Health Organization declares a global health emergency as cases of Wuhan coronavirus continue to spread outside China… 5 seconds ago

Ysastep

Carole ❤️🌊🌊☮️ RT @thehill: #BREAKING: World Health Organization declares global health emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/rDwi8owyFz https://t.co/Bx… 6 seconds ago

lauracgilleslil

Brisco Darling Esq. RT @SaraCarterDC: WHO: Coronavirus Declared Global Health Emergency The World Health Organization declares coronavirus a Global Health Eme… 6 seconds ago

QuintinOnCamera

Quintin Washington RT @BNONews: BREAKING: World Health Organization declares new coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern 8 seconds ago

derekmke

D Lo RT @AP: BREAKING: The World Health Organization declares the outbreak of a new virus from China a global emergency after cases spike more t… 8 seconds ago

LindaRVidal

Deplorable Linda @DeplorableLinda World Health Organization Declares International Emergency over Coronavirus https://t.co/FAjPx9Wd3g via @BreitbartNews 10 seconds ago

robokc1

Robert Francis RT @seanhannity: *VIRUS UPDATE: "The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has been exported… 10 seconds ago

maferegas

(((Maferegas))) World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency https://t.co/WUnFpAlaO2 11 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.