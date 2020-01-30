Global  

Weinstein: Black Cube hired 'for days like this'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein is defending his use of private undercover investigators who allegedly tried to silence his accusers. (Jan. 30)
 
New Testimony Heard In Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial [Video]New Testimony Heard In Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial

As he was leaving court Thursday, Harvey Weinstein said he hired private investigators "for days like this."

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published

Seth Freedman on spying for Weinstein [Video]Seth Freedman on spying for Weinstein

The techniques he used while working for the private intelligence company Black Cube.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:39Published


