Schiff: Trump defense is 'constitutional madness'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Schiff: Trump defense is 'constitutional madness'
 
News video: 'Constitutional madness': Schiff on Trump’s defense

'Constitutional madness': Schiff on Trump’s defense 01:17

 Representative Adam Schiff, the lead House prosecutor in the impeachment trial, criticized an argument made by President Donald Trump's lawyer Alan Dershowitz, calling it "a descent into constitutional madness."

Schiff warns of ‘constitutional madness’ in Trump legal claims.

“They compounded the dangerous arguments that they made that no quid pro quo is too corrupt if it helps your election campaign.”
NYTimes.com

