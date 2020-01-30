Global  

Chief Justice Denies Senator’s Bid to Name Person Thought to be Whistle-blower

NYTimes.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, read the name to reporters and posted it on Twitter after failing to get Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. to say during President Trump’s impeachment trial.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question

Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question 01:08

 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump's impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an "incorrect finding" to not allow the question.

Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question [Video]Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump&apos;s impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09

Chief Justice John Roberts Blocks Attempt To Out Whistleblower [Video]Chief Justice John Roberts Blocks Attempt To Out Whistleblower

During the Senate impeachment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts declined to read a question from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that included the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:36


‘D*ck Move’: Warren Under Fire for Forcing Chief Justice Roberts to Question His Own Legitimacy in Trial

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is coming under bipartisan criticism for forcing Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to read a question in which she asked...
Chief Justice declines a question from Rand Paul that could have identified the whistle-blower.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has said he wants to ask about the origins of the impeachment inquiry, but Chief Justice Roberts refused.
NYTimes.com

