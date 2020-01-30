Global  

Who is Patrick Philbin?

Thursday, 30 January 2020
He has quickly emerged as one of President Trump’s leading defenders on the Senate floor.
News video: Patrick Philbin slams Adam Schiff

Patrick Philbin slams Adam Schiff 01:32

 He slammed him for referencing &quot;bribery&quot; and &quot;extortion.&quot;

'Always some personal interest' in policy decisions: Trump attorney [Video]'Always some personal interest' in policy decisions: Trump attorney

Patrick Philbin, an attorney on President Donald Trump&apos;s Senate impeachment defense team, said there&apos;s &quot;nothing wrong with&quot; elected officials weighing &quot;how..

One Trump lawyer once worked for Comey.

Patrick Philbin was a senior official in the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.
The House wants the Senate to ‘clean up the mess’ of its unfinished inquiry, lawyer argues.

Patrick Philbin, a deputy White House counsel, accused the House of following a political schedule, not running a fair investigation.
Tweets about this

scia_p

Paula Scia 🗣Call 202-224-3121 demand witnesses Patrick Philbin’s voice is elevator music. #FairTrial #WeWantWitnesses 5 seconds ago

PatriotsArmy2

Patriot's Army RT @LivePDDave1: Patrick Philbin has more brain power in his little pinky finger than Justice Roberts has in his head. Prove me wrong with… 13 seconds ago

MemoirScribe

Beth RT @RNCResearch: Patrick Philbin: Democrats “don’t have the evidence” to prove their “totally incoherent” case https://t.co/jti2fhjn9h http… 14 seconds ago

jln1987th

Hope for America RT @reubing: Trump defense counsel Patrick Philbin is a rock star! 15 seconds ago

june_heinz

June Heinz Did Patrick Philbin join Hogwarts today? I see he’s flying the school colors and he is babbling as if he is cursed! 17 seconds ago

wearecorn

Brock_mom @BaddCompani On another note has anyone looked at Patrick Philbin’s tie and keep thinking about Harry Potter and Gr… https://t.co/bJ7QgPpzOt 18 seconds ago

lunamoongrey

Lunamoon ✨🌟✨🇺🇸✨🌟✨ RT @gatewaypundit: 'Was He Involved in Burisma?' Trump Attorney Patrick Philbin Suggests Whistleblower Had PERSONAL Conflict of Interest Fi… 33 seconds ago

Landilamb

VERY GRATEFUL Patrick Philbin should change places with the guy seated above him🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 38 seconds ago

