Who is Patrick Philbin?

Patriot's Army RT @LivePDDave1: Patrick Philbin has more brain power in his little pinky finger than Justice Roberts has in his head. Prove me wrong with… 13 seconds ago

Beth RT @RNCResearch: Patrick Philbin: Democrats “don’t have the evidence” to prove their “totally incoherent” case https://t.co/jti2fhjn9h http… 14 seconds ago

Hope for America RT @reubing: Trump defense counsel Patrick Philbin is a rock star! 15 seconds ago

June Heinz Did Patrick Philbin join Hogwarts today? I see he’s flying the school colors and he is babbling as if he is cursed! 17 seconds ago

Brock_mom @BaddCompani On another note has anyone looked at Patrick Philbin’s tie and keep thinking about Harry Potter and Gr… https://t.co/bJ7QgPpzOt 18 seconds ago

Lunamoon ✨🌟✨🇺🇸✨🌟✨ RT @gatewaypundit: 'Was He Involved in Burisma?' Trump Attorney Patrick Philbin Suggests Whistleblower Had PERSONAL Conflict of Interest Fi… 33 seconds ago