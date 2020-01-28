Delaware's U.S. Attorney's Office collected over $9.5 million in 2019

U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware collected over $9.5 million in criminal and civil actions during the fiscal year 2019.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources $300,000 in community grants to go to survivors of human trafficking The Arizona Attorney General's Office is providing $300,000 in new community grant opportunities to organizations that offer support services and shelter to human trafficking survivors. Applications.. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:23Published 1 week ago Ramsey Co. Civil Oversight Of St. Paul Archdiocese Comes To An End For 49 months, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office has had civil oversight of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Kate Raddatz reports (2:33). WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 28, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:33Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this