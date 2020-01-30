Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time Show

CBS 2 Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Bronx native Jennifer Lopez and Shakira met with reporters to preview their big half-time show during Sunday's Super Bowl in Miami.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time Show 01:07

 Bronx native Jennifer Lopez and Shakira met with reporters to preview their big half-time show during Sunday's Super Bowl in Miami. CBS2's Lisa Petrillo reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Behind the scenes: KC turns red for Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl Red Friday [Video]Behind the scenes: KC turns red for Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl Red Friday

Ahead of the Chiefs' first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years Sunday, the Kansas City skyline and other parts of the metro are lit up in red to show support for the hometown team.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show [Video]Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Two of most electrifying and explosive names in entertainment got fans fired up on Thursday for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show!

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Marks a Major Change. Here’s Why—and What to Expect


TIME Also reported by •FOX SportsE! Onlinecbs4.comUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesReutersBillboard.comNYTimes.com

Latin Music Gets A Turn In The Spotlight At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Latin Music Gets A Turn In The Spotlight At Super Bowl Halftime ShowWatch VideoThe 2020 Super Bowl halftime show isn't just going to be a medley of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's greatest hits — it's also slated to be a grand...
Newsy Also reported by •USATODAY.comBillboard.comE! Online

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.